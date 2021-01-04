WhatsApp: how to send a message to all your contacts at once

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Are you one of the people who used WhatsApp during the end of the year parties ?. Facebook said that during the night of December 31, about 1.4 billion video calls were carried out, becoming a record for the company.

But not only that, billions of messages were also exchanged through its easy-to-use platform. Most used the traditional method of copying and pasting text into WhatsApp However, there is a trick to be able to do it in one step.

Did you know about this quite hidden function of the app? Well, many do not know how to use it. That is why now you will explore much more about how to use this utility tool.

It should be noted that it is not necessary to download a third-party application to be able to perform this trick of WhatsApp . You just have to search inside your phone.

HOW TO SEND A MESSAGE TO SEVERAL USERS AT THE SAME TIME ON WHATSAPP

If you feel lazy having to copy and paste a text in WhatsApp to spread your message, you should know that there is a simple trick. Follow the steps:

The first thing you should do is open WhatsApp.

Once you are inside you must press the three dots that are at the top of the app.

There click on “New broadcast”.

After that, you must select all the contacts you want. Only those who have you added to their agenda will receive your WhatsApp message.

When you have them all, you must write the message you want to send.

Then click on send and that’s it. The message will reach all your contacts.

Don’t be afraid that they were sent together as each text is sent individually.

It should be noted that you can check who received the message and read it by pressing the WhatsApp information button.