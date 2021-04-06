web
WhatsApp: how to send a photo or video without appearing “online”

lkjcpmw5yja6tozjzjdzp62llq.jpg
lkjcpmw5yja6tozjzjdzp62llq.jpg

WhatsApp It has become one of the apps that has generated that many followers can communicate in these times where social distance is essential. Thanks to her, thousands of families have stayed together calling or even playing games with each other using the app.

But there are several reasons to be able to send a message, either for urgency or because we want to talk to someone. However, every time we connect in WhatsApp we will appear to all our contacts as “online”.

How do I make it never appear again? Although there are several methods, there is one that works well and that prevents all your friends from seeing that you do not respond to them.

For this, it is not necessary to download a third-party application, but you should consider that your data is also deactivated so that WhatsApp do not do any activity.

HOW TO SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO WITHOUT CONNECTING TO WHATSAPP

In order to send a photo or video, it is necessary to have internet on our devices for this to load. But there is a detail that many have not realized that they can do in WhatsApp.

  • The first thing you should do is disconnect from the internet, either from your data or from Wi-Fi. You can even put the “airplane mode”.
  • Once completed, you must enter WhatsApp.
  • After that, simply go to the conversation where you want to send a photo or video.
In this way you will be able to deactivate all your data and internet to be able to use WhatsApp without staying "online". (Photo: MAG)
In this way you will be able to deactivate all your data and internet to be able to use WhatsApp without staying "online". (Photo: MAG)
  • Then upload the photo or video, even a file like Word or PDF.
  • When you are done, exit WhatsApp.
  • Now connect to the internet again.
  • The file you have sent will be loaded automatically as soon as it detects that you are back with data.
  • Don’t worry about checking if this has been sent or not.

