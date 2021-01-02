WhatsApp: how to send a voice message to several contacts at the same time?

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It allows us to connect with friends and other contacts with whom we normally do not meet. Of course, on these dates we take the opportunity to send massive greetings, either by text or a video or perhaps via stickers.

However, we usually do a lot of hard work to be contacting all our friends, so there are ways to send chain messages to everyone to save time and effort.

How to send a voice message to several contacts at the same time?

Forwarding a message is simply not feasible, since WhatsApp limits us to just five forwards in order to avoid massive spam. Well, what you should use are the ‘WhatsApp broadcasts’.

Steps to send a voice message to all your contacts

In the case that you have WhatsApp on an iOS device, you just need to go to the top of the application to enter ‘Broadcast’. It is not necessary to display the menu on the right.

With this tool you can also promote sales or invite people to a special event or perhaps in this time of coronavirus to a meeting on Zoom or another platform.

Will WhatsApp stop working on your cell phone in 2021? These you must do URGENT

2020 is over and WhatsApp has taken a decision that has surprised more than one and that you should know at this time– The app will stop working on various Android and iOS mobile phones. Yes, this is how you read it. What should I do if I am in the mobile group? Through it you can send multimedia elements such as photos, videos, GIFs, stickers, among others. You also have the possibility to call or make video calls to anyone just by having their number. However, the app could end on several cell phones in 2021. What should I do? Here we tell you.

For starters, smartphones with Android operating system that will no longer have support for WhatsApp will be those that use the Android Ice Cream Sandwich operating system or 4.0.3.

In the case of Apple terminals, the iPhone, those that will no longer have the fast messaging application are those that still run on iOS 9 or lower.

While WhatsApp It will still provide service at the beginning of the year on these cell phones, it will no longer be updated later since the support will be removed. Don’t you want to lose your conversations? Then do the following.

WHAT TO DO IF WHATSAPP STOPS WORKING ON JANUARY 1, 2021 ON YOUR CELL PHONE

There are a variety of steps to update the operating system of your mobile device, either Android or iPhone. For this, it is not necessary to buy or pay for a program, since this can be done by anyone from the comfort of their home. Use these steps so you don’t run out of WhatsApp on January 1, 2021.

What are unsupported cell phones?

Finally, it is indicated that some phone models with KaiOS 2.5.1 or later operating system, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2 devices, will be able to continue using the app without problems.

For its part, WABeta Info reported that older iPhones will be able to continue using WhatsApp, and that is guaranteed, what is possible is that it will not be updated.

It should be noted that WhatsApp continues to implement a variety of functions that will gradually arrive in 2021, such as the possibility of changing the color of the platform, obtaining new emojis and even making video calls via the web.

Currently WhatsApp is waiting for it to be updated in order to improve its performance on the mobile device. For example, you are modifying a new way to make calls and video calls through your Web application.

Also, its policies and security conditions are expected to change from February 2021. If you do not accept them, your account may be deleted.

