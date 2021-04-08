WhatsApp: how to send videos in high quality

- Advertisement -

Are you to use WhatsApp ? It is undoubtedly one of the fast messaging programs that has been downloaded the most. The company only suffered a small drop last January when several downloaded Telegram after the new Facebook rules were released.

Via WhatsApp Anyone can not only chat, but also send videos, photos, GIFs, animated stickers and even word and PDF documents.

However, every time multimedia content is sent through the fast messaging app, these files automatically decrease in quality. For example, if your video is around 60MB, it will be around 10MB less.

This is because WhatsApp Being a fast messaging service, it sends all the messages you want with speed. Now a trick has been discovered so that your clips never lose that quality again and thus take advantage of your camera.

HOW TO SEND A VIDEO BY WHATSAPP IN HIGH QUALITY

If your cell phone records in 4K, that quality may be lost when sharing a video on WhatsApp. But there are steps so that these are never deleted again:

To start you must have the latest version of WhatsApp on your Android or iPhone cell phone.

Later, enter any conversation you have on WhatsApp.

In this way you can send high quality videos on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

There click on the clip.

At that moment, instead of clicking on “Photos” or “Gallery”, simply click on “Documents”.

When you count “Documents” choose the video file you want.

Once done, it will take time to load the file in MP4.

Remember that this will weigh more, so, when downloading, you should tell your friend to connect to a Wi-Fi signal so that he does not lose more data.