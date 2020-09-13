WhatsApp imposes a limit on sending animated stickers, do you know which one?

Animated stickers are one of the great novelties that WhatsApp has brought us in recent times, and which serves to give more joy to those chats in which from time to time, some participants do not stop writing huge paragraphs that could be summarized through a simple image. So in these days you will have seen many of them circulate. It is the novelty.

Now, the problem we face is that these animated stickers take up much more space than the texts we write and are (almost) at the same height as images or videos that we can share through the platform, so In these times of threat from Covid-19, WhatsApp does not want their networks to be saturated because of these little pictures.

Remember that a few dates ago, from the app, they decided to limit data traffic and the backup of photos and videos with Google Photos while this coronavirus pandemic lasts, in such a way that to synchronize everything we had to do it manually, without the help of both platforms. With that in mind, it is normal that they have now imposed a limit shipping to these animated stickers.

You will not be able to send what you want

From now on, these animated stickers will be subject to a maximum size in such a way that, Depending on their weight, we may or may not send them through WhatsApp. In this way, if any of them exceed this maximum, we will receive a message in the chat that tells us that “it cannot be sent”, or resend, so we will have to look for another sticker that does respect those maximum megabytes marked.

New animated WhatsApp stickers.

Even if there is no limit formally communicated by WhatsApp, some sources they talk about 1 mega, so if you do not want to have surprises we recommend that you use the packs that the app has approved and available to download through the keyboard. A series of packages that are verified and ready to share without problems.

This limit seems designed, too, to prevent some users from creating their own collections of these animated stickers and doing them without taking into account the data they can consume if they are shared through chats. To give you an idea, in the case of the “Chummy Chum Chums” pack, official WhatsApp, its 16 stickers only weigh 3.7 megabytes, so they are very far from that maximum that we have available.

With that in mind, keep an eye on the packs that you download and that have been developed by both users and the community, lest after downloading them, you don’t have the possibility to use them in your most popular chats.