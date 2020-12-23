WhatsApp in danger! Know what you should do to avoid losing your account in a new wave of cyber attacks

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Safety warnings return in WhatsApp. A new cyber attack has caused thousands of users to lose their accounts, so here we will tell you everything you must do to avoid being one more victim of this threat.

The security company Check Point warned of an increase in recent weeks of a type of deception that allows hackers to access the account of WhatsApp No problem. Great care!

“The first thing to know about this cyber attack is that the main asset for the cybercriminal is to take advantage of the victim’s trust”, declared the technical director of Check Point for Spain and Portugal, Eusebio Nieva, for Portaltic.

“The way to carry out this attack is based on the fact that, previously, this cybercriminal has managed to attack one of the contacts of the victim in question and steal all the phone numbers he had”added.

The attack consists of obtaining the authentication code of the WhatsApp of the victim to enter the application from another device. You have done this process yourself when you change cell phone and install WhatsApp.

To obtain said code that reaches the victim by SMS, the hacker appeals to the trust with the contact to request the code that came to his mobile, arguing that he had the wrong number and that he please give it to him.

“The essential thing for this cyberattack is that the victim trusts the number from which he is speaking, because when he knows it, he trusts. Simple but effective”, emphasizes the manager.

The best solution is to activate two-step verification by going to WhatsApp in the “Account” section, located within the “Settings” or “Configuration” section. This will prevent hackers from having one more filter when they want to verify the account on another device.