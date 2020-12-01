WhatsApp in danger! With this trick you will prevent your account from being stolen with social engineering

Threats are the order of the day in WhatsApp. Now, the trend is account theft through social engineering. All the attacker needs is access to a single account that has you included as a contact and voila, you could say goodbye to your profile in WhatsApp.

Once the attacker has access to an account WhatsApp in which you appear as a contact, it will convert each contact of that account into a company account of WhatsApp Business, explained F-Secure’s chief risk officer, Mikko Hypponen.

Before this happens, WhatsApp sends a message asking you to confirm the new company account with a six-digit code. What the hacker does, who still has control of the account in which you appear as a contact, sends a message like “Sorry, I didn’t want to send you that, can you tell me what the six-digit code is?” If you give the number, then say goodbye to your account.

The tool that offers WhatsApp To avoid falling for this deception is the verification in two steps. It is configured in Settings> Account> Two-Step Verification. What the system does is request a PIN that must be indexed every time someone wants to associate your number with a new device.

WHATSAPP | Tricks

1. Hands-free voice notes: By simply pressing and holding the microphone icon and sliding up, you can lock the voice memo function to record, without having to hold the mobile with your hands. An option that surprisingly works!

2. Mark main messages: To obtain this option you must use the “star” message function, where you will mark key messages that you will easily see in a central location. All you have to do is press the message you want to save as a favorite and then touch the “star” icon.

If your device is an iPhone, you can find all the starred messages by going to Settings and Starred messages or by selecting the name of the chat and touching “Starred messages”. For Android users, they will have to press “More options” and then ” Featured messages ”.

3. Check messages without touching the cell phone: If what you want is to be able to check WhatsApp without having to use your mobile device, what you have to do is download the WhatsApp web desktop app, which will project your cell phone conversations to a computer. So you can send messages, photos and GIFs without having to have your computer in your hands.

4. Use stickers in conversations: Emojis are becoming a thing of the past, today stickers offer you a more fun way to express yourself. You can find them in the field where the text is entered in a conversation, in a small square icon with a folded side page, where you can also add your own stickers and bitmojis.

5. Read messages without being online: The option to hide the “Read receipts” is not the best option if you want the other person not to realize that you have read their message. That is why slightly lifting the message on the screen and opening the full text on the iphone lock screen is your best option to go unnoticed.

6. Manage who can add us to groups: There is nothing more uncomfortable than being added to a group full of strangers. That is why WhatsApp developed the option to manage who can add us to groups.

When you enable the contacts from whom you want to receive messages, these people must send us an invitation link in the app. Only if we accept it, we can be added to the group.

To enable a contact we must go to Settings> Account> Security> Groups and select from the options: All, My contacts or My contacts except.

7. Be in control of your groups: There is a way to change group settings so that only we can make changes to the group’s image or name. To do this, go to Group Settings and then Edit group information.