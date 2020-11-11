WhatsApp incorporates a function to read messages and combat harassment

For a long time WhatsApp introduced end-to-end encryption on its platform, a way to guarantee users that they do not have access to the content of their messages. However, the app incorporated in a latest update a function that allows you to access the latest messages from users to fight against bullying.

WhatsApp would have access to users’ messages

At the time of introducing end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp reported that it was not able to access and read the content of the messages. “Messages and calls are end-to-end encrypted. No one outside of this chat, not even WhatsApp, can be read or heard. Tap for more information ”, describes the app when opening a new chat or group. However, that could change in order to combat bullying.

But how can they access the messages? The Beta version 2.20.206.3 of WhatsApp, available only to some users, incorporated a function that allows the app to access the latest messages it exchanged with the user, or with a group, that is reporting. In this way, when reporting the alleged harasser, the platform will request consent to access the chat in question and carry out the corresponding analysis.

Until now, when a user reported another, WhatsApp made a report based on previous reports made to this person. However, now, and as reported, the update when reporting the user will show the following legend: “Report this contact to WhatsApp ?. The most recent messages from this user will be sent to WhatsApp ”. Users will also have a box where they can check: “block contact and delete messages from this chat.”

Finally, WhatsApp Business will also have this functionality as well, just like groups. At the moment, this new tool of the messaging platform that seeks to combat harassment is only in a test phase for Android, for those who have iOS, it will be available in the coming weeks.