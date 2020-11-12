WhatsApp introduces a new storage management panel

The most popular instant messaging application is renewed. And we are not talking about a more beautiful design or great innovations, but about a very simple function that will be really useful for most of the users. In the last hours, WhatsApp finally presented a new storage management panel, through which we can free up space more quickly on our devices.

The story smiled at WhatsApp and made its service the king of kings of instant messaging. They saw the light, they were the first, or by pure chance, but there is practically no person who can escape the green icon. Interestingly, the application that provides access to this service has always been the last in terms of news and the first in terms of criticism. But there we all continue, the “theory of the full bar” they say.

WhatsApp presents a new storage management panel …

Well, the company has released its latest update and the icing on the cake will be precisely a function that should have been there from the beginning. It is (as simple as necessary) a new storage management center.