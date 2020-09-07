WhatsApp is concerned about security and creates a website to keep us informed

Whether we like it or not, the security of our smartphone is a problem that affects us every day and that has developers as the first containment dam against hackers: If the applications we install are not secure, the system weakens and all our personal data is at risk to be stolen or disposed of. It is evident that we also have our share of responsibility, maintaining healthy habits and not committing small imprudence that in the end we end up paying.

Be that as it may, WhatsApp is one of those apps that we use every day, so its security should concern us. And it has been the company itself that has taken the step of creating a place to go to consult all those failures that are closing and that affect our security. One by one.

New query resource

This web page that WhatsApp has just launched will be in charge of telling us what problems they have corrected and, very importantly, the versions that have been affected through these holes. This information will help us to compare the releases that we have installed on our devices and, if they have not been updated in a long time, to do so as soon as possible to avoid problems.

WhatsApp on an Android smartphone. Unsplash

At the opening of this informative WhatsApp resource, those of Facebook have released up to six problems that they have solved in recent dates, so it is to be expected that as the days go by, they will include new updates. Here you have them all: