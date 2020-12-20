Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp is testing these two new functions in the web version

By Brian Adam
0
0
WhatsApp prepares more changes in its web version. The instant messaging service is testing new methods to improve communication for users who use the Internet browser and not the smartphone.

The specialized portal WABetaInfo released some screenshots of the new functions that WhatsApp is testing on the beta version of desktop chat. These are the call and video call commands, which are located at the top of the platform.

WhatsApp has been working, for approximately two years, in the implementation of calls in WhatsApp Web / Desktop (a connection with the telephone is always needed) “, says the publication of WABetaInfo.

Capture of the WhatsApp platform (WABetaInfo)
Capture of the WhatsApp platform (WABetaInfo)

Both functions of WhatsApp Web are important for users, because they facilitate communication and prevent us from depending on the cell phone to make videos and others. This will be of great help to professionals who are dedicated to video conferencing from the desktop with tools like Zoom.

Keep in mind that WhatsApp you are testing this feature, so it will be a matter of time before it reaches the standard version. A limited number of users have access to this feature until WhatsApp completes its investigations.

WHATSAPP | Compatibility

In an update to the “Frequently Asked Questions” section, WhatsApp He communicated which will be the compatible computers and operating systems that will no longer have access, because they will not receive any more patches.

Android mobiles will require a version higher than 4.0.3 to continue using WhatsApp. IPhone mobiles, meanwhile, will have access to the instant messaging service from iOS 9 upwards.

“There is no way to transfer chat history between different platforms. However, we offer you the option to export the chat history to send it by email as an attachment “, they point out on the official website of WhatsApp.

