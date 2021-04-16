WhatsApp is updated so that you can quickly see in which chats you have been mentioned

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has had a useful function for a long time that allows us to mention anyone else in a group to be taken for granted. In this way, we specify to the chat who we want to answer us and, thus, we do not cause misunderstandings with the rest, since you already know that this type of written conversation is loaded by the Devil. These mentions are made by writing an “@” inside the message and then the name with which we have registered that person in the agenda, and now we only have to wait for them to see the notification within the conversation for them to answer us. And vice versa. And although until now we have not missed other possibilities, from WhatsApp they have thought that it would be a good idea to make much more evident the moment in which some participant of a group has remembered us. Alerts in more relevant places What they have decided from WhatsApp is nothing more than allowing us to know at a glance that we have had a mention in a conversation. From now on we will have much clearer clues, with alerts that indicate that we have a mention pending to read and respond. As you can see in the screenshot that you have just below. These changes affect two aspects, especially graphics: on the one hand, the notification bar, where we will see not only the chats that we have yet to read because they have received new messages, but also an icon with the “@” that we are saying that in some of them there is a specific mention for us. So when accessing WhatsApp, the way to know where it is is by looking at the chat that has, again, an “@” within a green circle to the right of the contact information. In this way, we have no doubt where we have to go to read a message specially written for us. These changes have been seen in the beta version for Android, specifically 2.21.8.8, where the graphical aspect of a notification that was already available for a few users has been significantly modified, but it was not as clear as now. To access these changes, remember to go to the Play Store to check that you already have it available. If not, it is possible to get the APK from reliable sources, although we recommend waiting for the final build to be published.