WhatsApp is updated to introduce an original shopping cart, what for?

Little by little Facebook is making sense of WhatsApp, especially in what has to do with what some call monetizing, and which has always been known for making a living, that is, offer a service or a product in exchange for charging an amount of money. Now, after all attempts have been made for users to go through the checkout to use the messaging app, what path have they left?

Well, as we have informed you in recent weeks, that possibility of generating money is to turn WhatsApp into a kind of large supermarket in which businesses and companies can offer their services through Business accounts in which they can digitize part of their catalog. In this way, the user, when he comes into contact with them, can buy items or subscribe some type of specific service.

The shopping cart arrives

So after allowing WhatsApp Business accounts to create these product catalogs, now it is the turn of the users, us, who we can fill a curious shopping cart that they have put in our hands the guys from Facebook. In this way, when we browse the product portfolio of a company, we can add them with a view to a future checkout via the web or any other platform.

It is obvious that to introduce an item like this in the shopping cart is to turn WhatsApp into something that has never been, an online store, but it is evident that its billions of users around the planet are a good claim to find a (fast) way to expand our business in a very short time, and most important of all, without having to invest huge amounts of money to create your own promotion and sales platform.

If you are interested in selling through WhatsApp, It is necessary to create a Business account and, from there, generate a catalog with those products or services that you offer. Then it only remains to create a good customer service support and streamline shipments as well as decide the payment gateway that you are going to use and that, it looks like, that Facebook wants to include sooner rather than later in their own application. In the end, the option to send money is already being tested in some territories such as India and Brazil.