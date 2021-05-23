WhatsApp: know if your account has already been updated with the new privacy policies

WhatsApp enabled a new patch that drastically changes privacy policies. Users are aware that the functions of the application will gradually be deactivated until the new conditions are accepted. But how do you know if you have already accepted? Or is it that you already missed the opportunity to align with the new WhatsApp guidelines?

Do not worry if you do not remember having accepted the new privacy policies of WhatsApp. The company clarified that it will not delete the accounts of any user nor will they instantly lose the services of the app.

“For a short time, you will be able to receive calls and notifications, but you will not be able to read or send messages from the application (…) After a period of several weeks, the reminder [para aceptar] that people receive will become persistent “, he specified WhatsApp.

WHATSAPP | How do I know if I accepted the conditions

Users who have not accepted the conditions will have a wake-up call at the top of their chat windows. Added to this is the publication of statements informing about the new policies and conditions.

In case these warnings do not appear, the safest thing is to open the Settings menu and access the ‘Help- Application info’ to directly serve our state in WhatsApp.

“For those who have not yet had the opportunity to do so [aceptar el acuerdo de las nuevas políticas], your accounts will not be deleted or lose functionality on May 15th. We will continue to provide reminders to those users within WhatsApp In the next weeks”a spokesperson noted.

If you do not accept the new conditions and you still have WhatsApp on mobile, the company will not delete your account completely. Perhaps the system will do so after 120 days of inactivity.

