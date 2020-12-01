Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp launches custom wallpapers

By Brian Adam
0
0
Whatsapp Fondo De Pantalla.jpg
Whatsapp Fondo De Pantalla.jpg

Must Read

Apps

WhatsApp launches custom wallpapers

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp has been testing for months the possibility of allowing users to personalize each chat with a different, personalized wallpaper, with the image they...
Read more
Apps

Stable WhatsApp is updated with customization of funds by chat, search for stickers and more

Brian Adam - 0
One is now available new update for the version of WhatsApp most used of all, the stable one. With this update,...
Read more
Apps

The 10 most viewed videos on YouTube in Spain in 2020

Brian Adam - 0
The end of the year is approaching and technology companies - like any of us - are beginning to take stock of what happened...
Read more
Tech News

Windows Feature Experience Pack – This is Microsoft’s method of improving updates in Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
One of the recent enhancements we saw coming to Windows 10 was called "Windows Feature Experience Pack". A section that we...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

WhatsApp has been testing for months the possibility of allowing users to personalize each chat with a different, personalized wallpaper, with the image they want. This functionality, which had been noticed in the app code and which has been working in the beta of the application for weeks, will reach all users in the coming days.

WhatsApp will also allow you to choose the color of your traditional scribbled wallpaper

This was just announced by WhatsApp, which has confirmed the arrival of this possibility for all the 2,000 million users that WhatsApp has in the world. Users will be able to choose a photo to customize the background of a chat, be it individual or a group chat.

In addition to being able to choose any photo, users can also customize the default background that comes in WhatsApp, full of icons and doodles. Until now it is used with a light green color, but it can be selected in more colors, as WhatsApp has officially confirmed.

WhatsApp Wallpapers

This will help to reduce mistakes when sending a message to a chat that was not the one in which it was wanted to be published, but they are not the only news that reaches WhatsApp. The instant messaging tool has also released new pre-selected wallpapers, featuring new, diverse and iconic images of nature and architecture from around the world, as well as eye-catching new designs. They are found on the albums “Bright” and “Dark”.

Finally, WhatsApp will allow you to change to have a different wallpaper in the dark mode of WhatsApp and in the light mode. When switching from one mode to another, the wallpaper of each chat will automatically change.

More information in the following video that WhatsApp has distributed:

New sticker search engine in WhatsApp

Along with this novelty, WhatsApp launches the improved search for stickers, something that has also been testing for months and that allows you to easily find the stickers with text or emoji and navigate through the most common categories of stickers. The creators, by labeling their stickers with emoji and text from now on, will allow WhatsApp users to find them more easily.

In addition to the novelty in searches, WhatsApp has also launched the new World Health Organization sticker pack «Together at home», which includes animated stickers. Until now it was only made up of fixed stickers.

The new package is available within WhatsApp with the text translated for 9 languages: German, Arabic, Spanish, French, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian and Turkish.

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Stable WhatsApp is updated with customization of funds by chat, search for stickers and more

Brian Adam - 0
One is now available new update for the version of WhatsApp most used of all, the stable one. With this update,...
Read more
Apps

The 10 most viewed videos on YouTube in Spain in 2020

Brian Adam - 0
The end of the year is approaching and technology companies - like any of us - are beginning to take stock of what happened...
Read more
Tech News

Windows Feature Experience Pack – This is Microsoft’s method of improving updates in Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
One of the recent enhancements we saw coming to Windows 10 was called "Windows Feature Experience Pack". A section that we...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©