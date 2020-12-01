WhatsApp launches custom wallpapers

WhatsApp has been testing for months the possibility of allowing users to personalize each chat with a different, personalized wallpaper, with the image they want. This functionality, which had been noticed in the app code and which has been working in the beta of the application for weeks, will reach all users in the coming days.

WhatsApp will also allow you to choose the color of your traditional scribbled wallpaper

This was just announced by WhatsApp, which has confirmed the arrival of this possibility for all the 2,000 million users that WhatsApp has in the world. Users will be able to choose a photo to customize the background of a chat, be it individual or a group chat.

In addition to being able to choose any photo, users can also customize the default background that comes in WhatsApp, full of icons and doodles. Until now it is used with a light green color, but it can be selected in more colors, as WhatsApp has officially confirmed.

This will help to reduce mistakes when sending a message to a chat that was not the one in which it was wanted to be published, but they are not the only news that reaches WhatsApp. The instant messaging tool has also released new pre-selected wallpapers, featuring new, diverse and iconic images of nature and architecture from around the world, as well as eye-catching new designs. They are found on the albums “Bright” and “Dark”.

Finally, WhatsApp will allow you to change to have a different wallpaper in the dark mode of WhatsApp and in the light mode. When switching from one mode to another, the wallpaper of each chat will automatically change.

More information in the following video that WhatsApp has distributed:

New sticker search engine in WhatsApp

Along with this novelty, WhatsApp launches the improved search for stickers, something that has also been testing for months and that allows you to easily find the stickers with text or emoji and navigate through the most common categories of stickers. The creators, by labeling their stickers with emoji and text from now on, will allow WhatsApp users to find them more easily.

In addition to the novelty in searches, WhatsApp has also launched the new World Health Organization sticker pack «Together at home», which includes animated stickers. Until now it was only made up of fixed stickers.

The new package is available within WhatsApp with the text translated for 9 languages: German, Arabic, Spanish, French, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian and Turkish.

