WhatsApp launches its payment service in India, its largest market by users

WhatsApp has received approval to launch its payments service in India starting with 20 million users. The application, owned by Facebook, thus enters a field crowded with competing systems in digital payment.

The social platform, which has more than 400 million users in India, its largest market, will compete with Alphabet’s Google Pay, Alibaba-backed Paytm, and Walmart’s PhonePe.

The Menlo Park, California-based company had been testing the service for about two years and trying to comply with Indian regulations, including data storage regulations, which require all payment-related data to be stored locally.

“WhatsApp can gradually expand its Unified Payment Interface (UPI), starting with a maximum registered user base of 20 million,” said the State Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), a non-profit organization that counts with more than 50 banks as shareholders, including the State Bank of India, Citibank and HSBC.

Online transactions, loans, and e-wallet services have grown rapidly in India, led by a push from the government for both consumers and merchants to embrace digital payments.

In India mobile payment services use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a proprietary system of the Indian government for money exchange. Its advantage is that the included payment systems are interoperable with each other.

The UPI processed more than 1.8 billion transactions last September, compared to more than 1.6 billion a month earlier, according to data from the NPCI.

WhatsApp’s interest in launching its payment service in India responds to the potential of this market, since according to a report by Boston Consulting Group and Google, the digital payments industry in this country will reach 500,000 million dollars this year. Similarly, and according to data from the World Bank, India is one of the 25 countries with the largest unbanked population (76%). However, more than 300 million people have smartphones in the country, so the potential for mobile payments is very high.

Facebook’s social platform already launched its WhatsApp Pay service in Brazil, its second largest market in the world, last June, but a week after its launch it was suspended due to “lack of prior approval.”

When the service debuted in the Latin American country, the company said it could be launched in several more countries throughout this year, but did not specify which ones. Although nothing specific was said about Spain, many media pointed out that it could be among the first on the list because it is one of the countries where WhatsApp has the most users. According to eMarketer, the application had 30.5 million users in Spain in 2019, which places it as the ninth country in the world by users.