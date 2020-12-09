WhatsApp launches shopping carts

WhatsApp has just launched a new feature that facilitates shopping through the instant messaging application. These are the “shopping carts”, which work as in any online store or e-commerce page.

Consumers will be able to select several products and complete the order by means of a message to the store through WhatsApp

The carts are now available worldwide and arrive “just in time” for the holiday shopping season. WhatsApp had already launched a new shopping button a few weeks ago to facilitate users access to the catalogs of the stores in the application, and now with the “carts” what facilitates is the process of purchasing a product or service.

With carts, users can browse a catalog, select multiple products, and when they want to complete the transaction, send the order as a message to the company. This video explains perfectly how the new “shopping carts” work on WhatsApp.

The trolleys will especially help the companies that sell different products at the same time, such as clothing stores or restaurants, and that have a wide catalog of products. The owners of these establishments will have to use, as before, WhatsApp Business to launch their catalog through WhatsApp and they will see how the carts is a functionality that as of today is implemented for everyone.

Users, for their part, do not have to do anything special to use the carts. From their traditional WhatsApp app, they can access the corporate profile of a company and chat with it and from there, start the shopping experience through the shopping button, where they will access the catalog and can select the products that interest them to include them in your cart.

According to WhatsApp, more than 175 million people they send a message to a WhatsApp Business account every day and more than 40 million people around the world view a business catalog every month.

