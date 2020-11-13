WhatsApp launches stickers of the Yeti and the abominable Snowman

The “stickers” -or stickers- are interesting and fun drawings that WhatsApp users can share with others during their conversations to show moods, feelings, sensations … and express themselves beyond words.

The new stickers are available for free on WhatsApp for iOS and for Android

New sticker collections are constantly being created so that users have more variety when choosing and can download new sticker packages for free. Even at the end of last July, they began to test animated stickers, moving stickers that users can now use.

Now WhatsApp has just launched a total of 30 new stickers featuring two legendary characters: the Yeti the abominable Snowman. These are two mythical characters that can now be used in WhatsApp conversations to make them more fun.

How to download Yeti stickers on WhatsApp

The package is called “Bigs and Yeti” and is free to download. It weighs only 272 kb and you have to follow the following steps to download it:

-Enter WhatsApp and open a chat

-Select the icon of the Stickers, identified with a square with a folded end.

-All the recently used stickers will appear, but what is important to download the new animated Stickers pack is to press the button to add new stickers, identified with the plus symbol «+», located just below the microphone button to send notes of voice.

-As it is, the new WhatsApp package must appear at the first place in the list. If not, just look for it by the name “Bigs and Yeti.” Next to it you will see an arrow that symbolizes the option to download it. When you press you will see the 30 stickers of these mythical characters.

Once downloaded, you just have to use them like any other sticker during the conversations you have with your friends, partner, or whoever you want.

.