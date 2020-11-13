WhatsApp launches the new purchase button

WhatsApp has just launched a new purchase button, which will make it easier for users to know that a company has a catalog of products available on WhatsApp and thus be able to navigate through them. For companies, it will be a faster way to get customers or people interested in their products and services.

Companies that use WhatsApp Business will be able to include the purchase button for free if they have a catalog

The new buy button is available worldwide starting today. Companies that have a WhatsApp Business account will be able to incorporate this new purchase button so that users who browse their profiles can discover the business catalog, and thus know what goods and services it offers.

Until now, users had to enter the company’s profile through WhatsApp to see if it had a catalog or not. Now, the store button appears replacing the one to call the company. Thus, you will see it without even having to enter her profile, only when you chat with her.

If that store icon appears, as seen in the image, the user will immediately know that the business has a catalog and will be able to see the products directly from WhatsApp and start a conversation with the company, if they wish.

If you want to contact by phone, you will have to find voice call button, which will appear just by touching the call icon, where a menu will now be displayed to select a voice call or a video call. Here’s how it works in this video:

WhatsApp launches this new feature just before the Christmas campaign, in which the acquisition of remote products and services is expected to increase considerably, given the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, it aims to be a digital vehicle that allows closing sales to thousands of SMEs and large companies.

According to company data, currently more than 175 million people send messages to a WhatsApp Business account every day, and more than 40 million people view a business catalog per month.

