Whatsapp Launches The Option Of Self Destructing Messages

WhatsApp announced this Thursday a new function that allows users to send messages that disappear after a certain period of time. The Facebook application, which has 2 billion users worldwide, has explained through a statement that “although it may be useful to preserve the memories of friends and family, most of the messages we send do not have to be eternal ”.

This novelty had been in beta for months, but the company has already indicated that it will be available throughout this month of November “for all our users, wherever they are.” WhatsApp has specified that the messages will self-destruct after seven days, “because this period of time will allow users to follow the thread of the conversation without forgetting what they were talking about.” The company leaves the door open for it to offer other temporary options later, so that messages can disappear sooner.

Once the messages disappear from the chat they are completely deleted and no one can access them. The “temporary messages” function can be activated or deactivated in individual chats by either of the two people who participate in it; In the case that it is a group WhatsApp, only administrators can do it.

The social platform clarifies that if a user does not open WhatsApp for seven days, the message will disappear, although the preview of it will continue to be shown in WhatsApp notifications. Also, if you reply to a temporary message, the text of the message will remain in the chat. Likewise, if a user creates a backup before the message disappears, the message will be included in the copy.

If the content that is sent is an image or a video, it will remain on the device by default, since the multimedia files received in WhatsApp are automatically downloaded in the gallery. However, this can be avoided by turning off automatic download in the app.

The functionality will be available for both Android and iPhone.

In April 2019, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged to make several changes to the social network to offer its users more privacy. And one of the proposed changes was these more “ephemeral” ways of sharing content, including messages that disappear on WhatsApp, as recalled by the BBC, which points out that the rival messaging application Snapchat has served as inspiration.