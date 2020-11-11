WhatsApp makes file deletion easier

WhatsAppto make it more useful so that people can identify, review and mass delete content that could be filling their phone. It is a common problem for WhatsApp users who end up consuming a large part of their mobile phone memory because they do not periodically review and erase the content sent and received on WhatsApp, mainly due to ignorance. Many do not know how to delete photos and videos from WhatsApp . WhatsApp will suggest the most shared or heaviest content so that they can be easily deleted Also, until now,. The functionality ordered the chats according to the space occupied by the contents that have been shared in them, showing the number of messages, photos, GIF files, videos … that are in each chat. The user could delete them with a couple of clicks. However, there was no possibility to navigate and select the content to be removed. From now on, with the new tool, the user will have access to small previews of the content to be removed. You can also preview files before selecting one or more items to delete.On the other hand,alsoand, for example, all large files, or files that have been resubmitted many times, are shown in batches, sorting the files by size in descending order, and providing a way to preview files before deleting them. According to WhatsApp, this new function will be available to all users “during the next week”, worldwide. To access it, you will have to go to the Configuration options in Settings / Data and Storage / Storage Manager.