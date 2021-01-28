WhatsApp makes it difficult for someone to use WhatsApp Web for you

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has announced a reinforcement of security when linking WhatsApp on the mobile phone with the computer to use WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp desktop.

WhatsApp Web will use facial or finger authentication when linking a WhatsApp account

Until now, in order to use WhatsApp Web, all you had to do was scan the QR code that was displayed on the WhatsApp Web screen or on the desktop with the phone’s camera. By doing so, the account was linked and WhatsApp could be used while working or performing other tasks on the computer.

However, anyone who had access to the mobile phone could do the pairing, especially considering that some phones, such as iPhones, allow the camera to be used even without having identified the owner of the mobile phone, using a shortcut icon in the screen.

This opened the door for anyone who had access to our phone could link WhatsApp on the computer and have access to conversations and contacts. Now, to avoid this, WhatsApp strengthens the way in which accounts are linked by adding a layer of protection.

What WhatsApp will do from now on is to take advantage of the facial or fingerprint unlocking option that many mobile phones already have in their operating system. If the owner of the mobile phone has it activated, from now on, before scanning the QR code from the phone, you will have to you will have to use the face or finger unlock of your phone to link WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop with your account. The new feature will begin rolling out in the coming weeks.

This will prevent anyone else from linking your WhatsApp account to a computer without your permission. WhatsApp adds this measure to others that it already has, such as the possibility of receiving a notification on the mobile phone every time WhatsApp Web is used -which would alert you of fraudulent access- and the possibility of unlinking all devices from the phone at any time. moment. In this video we told you how to use WhatsApp Web safely:

On the other hand, WhatsApp has indicated that although facial or finger recognition is used, it cannot access the biometric information stored by the mobile device’s operating system, so that information cannot be used by the application for other purposes.

.