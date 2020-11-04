Whatsapp Makes Temporary Messages Official: How Do They Work?

As we usually write on these pages many times, we must bear in mind that the fact that a new function appears in a beta version of WhatsApp is not synonymous with the fact that we will have it available within a few hours or days, so we have to imagine moment in which it will really reach the final version. Y self-destructing (or temporary) messages seem very, very close.

The fact is that, apart from the evidence that we have already told you in the past weeks and months, now there has been what we can consider as the most important, because It is the one that concerns the company itself that, on its support page, has already included these publications they literally claim to be “temporary messages.”

If you don’t read them, they will disappear too

That is, in essence, the method of operation of messages that will only leave our sight in the event that we have configured the conversation with that condition. It is not a “secret chat” like the ones on Telegram, but it comes close. If we want to use this new functionality with someone (or a group), we will have to mark it in the new menu that is coming up in the application, and that will have an appearance like the one you have right here below.

Menu to activate temporary messages. WABetaInfo

As WhatsApp explains on its support page, “If a user does not open WhatsApp during the seven day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message could still be shown in the notifications until WhatsApp is opened. “The above, of course, for the cases in which we have this function active, otherwise the conversation will continue to work as before.

In addition to the above, you must bear in mind that “When you reply to a message, the initial message is quoted. If you reply to a temporary message, the quoted text can remain in the chat after seven days“, in the same way that if we forward” a temporary message to a chat with the temporary messages disabled, the message will not disappear in that chat. “Finally, in the event that we make a backup of all our chats, if we do “before a message disappears, it will be included in the backup. Temporary messages will be removed when a user restores from a backup. ”

To all of the above, WhatsApp makes a very important warning before using these secret messages: “We recommend that you only use temporary messages with people you trust. For example, a person might do the following: Forward the temporary message or take a screenshot and save it before it disappears; copy and save the content of a temporary message before it disappears; take a photo of a temporary message with a camera or other device before it disappears. ” So you know …

