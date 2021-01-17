Social NetworksFacebookTech NewsTwitterWhatsApp

WhatsApp: Mexican authorities warn of this message that it is going viral in the application

Be careful what you read in WhatsApp. The Mexican authorities have warned about a text that misinforms users about false protections against changes in the application’s privacy policies.

The message in question is a request not to give permission to WhatsApp to use user data. The text indicates that a bullet will appear that would indicate a supposed protection against the “new rules”.

The State Cyber ​​Police of Baja California Sur urged users of WhatsApp not to share the message and recommended reading the privacy policies of each of the instant messaging platforms.

Likewise, the Mexican authorities published the following measures to avoid being a victim of electronic fraud:

WHATSAPP | Response about changes

The communiqué of WhatsApp It takes place after having announced the binding nature of the conditions and privacy policies for all its users. Those who do not agree that WhatsApp share the community data with Facebook and other affiliated companies will not be able to continue using the application.

“We want to address some rumors and be 100% clear: we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption”, public WhatsApp on his Twitter account.

WhatsAppIn addition, it published an image with all these points about what it does and what not with the data of its users.

