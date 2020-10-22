Latest newsTech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp: new access to group calls started and more security

By Brian Adam
WhatsApp: new access to group calls started and more security
Whatsapp: New Access To Group Calls Started And More Security

WhatsApp: new access to group calls started and more security

The WhatsApp beta brings back some more than interesting news that in this case focus on two very important aspects of the app: on...
Google Assistant will soon pay for car gas for you, how?

There are many things that the Google Assistant can already do for us, and not only inside those smart speakers that have proliferated in...
The day has come: Google Play Music is dead and you won’t be able to use it anymore

We have been with the news for a long time that Play Music will stop working and that day has arrived. Today is the...
Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro +: the most powerful of Huawei debut the Kirin 9000 and change notch for double...

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro ushered in the era of global high-end without pre-installed Google services. After a year full of...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The WhatsApp beta brings back some more than interesting news that in this case focus on two very important aspects of the app: on the one hand group calls and, on the other, the security of the application through biometric sensors that, right now, are quite limited in the releases that we all carry on our smartphone.

Group calls are one of those options that allows us to communicate with up to seven participants at the same time, simply by pressing a button. Some communications in which, right now, we can only participate when we click on the “Join” button since, if we let that notice pass, it will be impossible to get into the same room as the others.

A very useful function

What WhatsApp is experiencing in beta is the possibility that that group call remains open and we are the ones who decide when to enter. Imagine that they call you and you are involved with something important. You need five more minutes so you let the notice pass and you only get in when you have finished with what you were, thanks to the fact that the incoming group call alert remains active while there are contacts that are in the conversation.

New button to join calls already started. WABetaInfo

If you have used Skype surely you know this function, that It is very useful to avoid having to go around calling others again, or asking to be added to the call again. You simply touch the “Join” button and you will be able to access. Of course, this notice, like the one that appears on the screen, will remain active as long as the group continues talking. Once the last one leaves, we will no longer have the option of joining.

Changes in the biometric blocking of WhatsApp. WABetaInfo

The second change that has been seen in the beta has to do with the biometric blocking of the application, which is activated when we go to another app to prevent prying eyes from picking up our mobile and gossiping. Until now, WhatsApp for Android only recognized mobile fingerprints as the only way to unlock. As of this version reaches the official releases, it will contemplate other alternatives, as you can see on the screen that you have just above.

To begin, modify the name of the section of the app. From “fingerprint lock” it is renamed “biometric lock” and just below, in the description of the section, you can read all the alternatives that it contemplates, opening its range to other types of verification that are just as reliable and safe.

