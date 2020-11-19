Whatsapp News: Now You Can Send Videos Without Sound

The app owned by Facebook, WhatsApp has been a week full of news on its platform that we already talked about, such as the function to “read later” messages or the possibility of individually customizing the wallpapers of the chats. Today the messaging app brings another a new function that will soon arrive in the stable version of its apps on the different platforms. This new feature will allow you to edit the videos with a functionality, such as removing the sound from the videos that we send to other people. A function that already includes other platforms such as Instagram and that makes perfect sense to include it.

Mute your videos on WhatsApp

Thanks to the specialized blog WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta 2.20.207.2 for Android We have discovered the existence of a new tool within the application’s video editor. This new feature that we remember, is only in beta phase, it is in the video editor included in the app. When you make a video through the app itself there is the possibility of accessing a preview of the video before sending it, in it, among other things, you can edit the length of the video. Now it is possible to delete a part of it before sending it.

New “Mute” functionality WhatsApp

This new option is very useful for when we send a video and we do not want the other person to hear the sound, either due to redundancy or privacy. This feature is found in the editor at a new icon that allows us to delete the sound track before sending it. It’s in the lower left. If we click on it, the video will be sent without sound.

In this way we can avoid unwanted situations. On the other hand, this tool is important because it allows reduce the size of videos, so when we send them we can lower them.