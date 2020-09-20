ReviewsApps ReviewsTech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp, one account on multiple devices soon: here are the screenshots

By Brian Adam
Whatsapp, One Account On Multiple Devices Soon: Here Are The

WhatsApp, one account on multiple devices soon: here are the screenshots

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

WhatsApp, one account on multiple devices soon: here are the screenshots

Following the information related to the new chats customization possibilities, we return to talk about WhatsApp due to thearrival, soon, of a much awaited functionality.

In particular, according to what was reported by WaBetaInfo, the team behind the well-known instant messaging service would have reached a final test phase regarding the functionality that will allow to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices. This is a much requested possibility, as well as a feature that has been rumored for quite some time now. In any case, it seems that the release is now close.

In fact, the WaBetaInfo team seems to have managed to activate the functionality, as you can see in the screenshots at the bottom of the news. Apparently, there will be an opportunity to use up to 4 devices simultaneously with the same account. Obviously, the desktop version of the service will also be updated and will no longer require you to keep your smartphone on and with an active Internet connection. It also seems that the WhatsApp team is reviewing the graphical interface of the computer program, trying to make it more “modern”.

Otherwise, this feature is very likely to be released first for those who use WhatsApp Beta. There is no information as to when this might happen, but we’ll see.

