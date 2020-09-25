Chatting is one of the funniest ways to keep up with your friends and share your favorite moments. For this reason, surely you would like to be able to highlight the notifications of some conversations and thus know who is writing to you on WhatsApp from before looking at your cell phone. Here we share the trick to change from the sound that the message makes when it arrives, the way your smartphone vibrates and how the light looks.

How to create custom WhatsApp notifications?

Modifying the notifications of your frequent contacts is very simple, you just have to follow these steps:

On Android

Open WhatsApp and select the contact or group you want to create a custom notification for.

With the chat open, click on the name of the contact or group.

An option will appear under the sent files that says “ Personalize notifications”. Activate the “Custom Notifications” box to configure the rest of the options.

You will be able to select the tone with which you want to identify that chat or group and modify the color of the led notification if your cell phone allows it.

and modify the color of the if your cell phone allows it. If you usually carry your smartphone silently, you can also identify a notification by customizing the vibration.

On iPhone

Within the Contact Information menu you will find the option “Custom Tone”. So you can identify the messages of a contact without looking at your cell phone.

With these options you will be able to know who is writing to you on WhatsApp without having taken your cell phone out of your pocket or even having it away. You are definitely going to want to give it a try!