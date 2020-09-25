MobileAndroidTech GiantsAppleLatest newsTech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp: Personalize your notifications with colors, vibrations and lights

By Abraham
0
6
Custom Whatsapp Notifications
Custom Whatsapp Notifications

Must Read

Tech News

Honor Watch GS Pro review: an indestructible smartwatch

Brian Adam - 0
Honor has created an attractive, long-lasting smartwatch featuring a rugged, drop-proof design. Honor has launched headlong into the world of smartwatches, one of the...
Read more
Android

The Nokia 7.3 with 5G fully leaked showing its future design and features

Brian Adam - 0
After a first mobile with 5G that is already becoming available, Nokia has almost ready its second model, somewhat lower than the...
Read more
Game Reviews

Raji: An Ancient Epic, análisis Switch

Brian Adam - 0
La ópera prima del estudio indio Nodding Heads Games es un solvente plataformas de acción basado en la mitología de su país. Cuenta una de...
Read more
Latest news

In My Connected Home by Xiaomi you will find the technology you were waiting for

Abraham - 0
The incredible Xiaomi products will make your life easier and more practical, because from your smartphone you can control everything in your home. Discover...
Read more
Abraham

Custom Notification
Custom Notification

Chatting is one of the funniest ways to keep up with your friends and share your favorite moments. For this reason, surely you would like to be able to highlight the notifications of some conversations and thus know who is writing to you on WhatsApp from before looking at your cell phone. Here we share the trick to change from the sound that the message makes when it arrives, the way your smartphone vibrates and how the light looks.

How to create custom WhatsApp notifications?

Modifying the notifications of your frequent contacts is very simple, you just have to follow these steps:

On Android

  • Open WhatsApp and select the contact or group you want to create a custom notification for.
  • With the chat open, click on the name of the contact or group.
    An option will appear under the sent files that says “Personalize notifications”.
  • Activate the “Custom Notifications” box to configure the rest of the options.
  • You will be able to select the tone with which you want to identify that chat or group and modify the color of the led notification if your cell phone allows it.
  • If you usually carry your smartphone silently, you can also identify a notification by customizing the vibration.

On iPhone

Within the Contact Information menu you will find the option “Custom Tone”. So you can identify the messages of a contact without looking at your cell phone.

With these options you will be able to know who is writing to you on WhatsApp without having taken your cell phone out of your pocket or even having it away. You are definitely going to want to give it a try!

Related Articles

Tech News

Honor Watch GS Pro review: an indestructible smartwatch

Brian Adam - 0
Honor has created an attractive, long-lasting smartwatch featuring a rugged, drop-proof design. Honor has launched headlong into the world of smartwatches, one of the...
Read more
Android

The Nokia 7.3 with 5G fully leaked showing its future design and features

Brian Adam - 0
After a first mobile with 5G that is already becoming available, Nokia has almost ready its second model, somewhat lower than the...
Read more
Game Reviews

Raji: An Ancient Epic, análisis Switch

Brian Adam - 0
La ópera prima del estudio indio Nodding Heads Games es un solvente plataformas de acción basado en la mitología de su país. Cuenta una de...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©