WhatsApp Plus 14.02 2021: how to download the APK TODAY

By Brian Adam
Do you want to have the new functions? WhatsApp It has faced its worst nightmare after several users uninstalled the app in order not to accept the new 2021 policies and share their personal data with Facebook in order for it to provide improvements in advertising. Do you want to have the Plus version?

As a consequence of this, thousands of people migrated not only to Telegram, Signal, but also downloaded WhatsApp Plus, an app modified from the original that, at the moment, you can only install it through its APK.

While you run risks in downloading the application from WhatsApp Plus, you will be able to obtain a series of alternatives and news that the original app does not count at the moment, such as changing the color of the entire platform, avoiding being seen “online”, never leaving “seen”, etc.

WhatsApp Plus reaches its version 14.02, the same one that has been updated a few days ago. What news does it bring? Here we tell you and how to download the APK.

WHATSAPP PLUS 14.02 WHAT’S NEW: HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE APK

As posted by bad life, a website that is responsible for always publishing the current APK of WhatsApp Plus, mentions that the app has added a series of improvements:

  • Adapt interface colors or font size to your liking.
  • Send large video and audio files.
  • Download or send photos in their original quality.
  • Quick sharing features.
This is what the new version of WhatsApp Plus 14.02 looks like, the same one that you can now download the APK. (Photo: Malavida)

  • Copy & Paste partial: select a part of the text that you want to copy and paste and send it to your contacts.
  • Hide profile picture.
  • Check connection hours and status from the chat screen.
  • Install different themes.

It should be noted that each user is responsible for installing WhatsApp Plus 14.02. Remember that you can be banned by the original application in the future.

At the moment Telegram does not have the option to obtain the beta of its application on smartphones and Android like WhatsApp. So it is possible that, given its rise in popularity, it arrives and any user can subscribe. Would you join?

