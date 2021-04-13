WhatsApp Plus 15.40 APK: see what’s new in the latest version of the application

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp is one of the most famous programs in the world, where many like to chat with their friends or family, in addition to sharing photos, videos and even funny animated GIFs or stickers. But not only that, now you can modify the color of each of your conversations from the Settings section.

Despite this, WhatsApp original still does not allow you to completely change the tonality of its platform, to this is added that it is not possible to edit a text once it has been sent and you cannot even activate an option called “airplane mode”.

That is why, for those users looking for a different alternative without changing the platform, it has been developed WhatsApp Plus .

This application, which is downloaded in the form of APK on Android devices, is already in its version 15.40. However, it should be noted that downloading and installing it can generate a future ban on your conversations and, as a consequence, losses.

HOW TO INSTALL AND WHAT’S NEW WITH WHATSAPP PLUS 15.40

It will depend on each user if they want to download or not WhatsApp Plus 15.40 on your mobile device. Remember that you will not be able to install it on your iPhone, only on those that have Google’s operating system:

The first thing you should do is enter this link

Once you have installed the WhatsApp Plus 15.40 application, you will be able to see all the news.

Remember that if you have WhatsApp Plus and you are only going to update it, make a backup before.

In this way you will be able to access a new function that has been enabled in WhatsApp Plus. (Photo: Capture)