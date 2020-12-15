WhatsApp Plus and the trick to change the color of the app icon

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

While WhatsApp has been updated, the app belonging to Facebook still has a series of functions that are not enabled, such as the possibility of viewing deleted messages or changing the tone of the entire platform. What is missing? Read this.

That is why it was born WhatsApp Plus , an alternative for those who do not want to have to wait for all the news of the original application.

It should be specified that WhatsApp Plus It first launched the possibility of being able to modify its app to “dark mode”, it also has the ability to change the color of all your conversations to whatever you want, without discrimination.

But not only that, the latest update 13.30 also allows you to change the color of the app icon to purple, blue, green, red, purple, among others in a fairly easy way. Do you wanna do it

In this way you can change the appearance of WhatsApp and its logo. (Photo: WhatsApp Plus)

HOW TO CHANGE THE ICON COLOR IN WHATSAPP PLUS