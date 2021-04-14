WhatsApp Plus and the trick to change the color of the application

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It has various functions that have gradually arrived. Currently it is possible to make video calls and calls using its web platform, you even have the possibility of activating messages that self-destruct for a week.

Although little by little WhatsApp continues to add more tools to its app, WhatsApp Plus continues to bring news that many want to have in the original application.

One of the functions that the modified APK has is that you can change the color of the platform to your liking, even define the tonality of the letters, the header, the logo of each of the elements of the app, among others.

However, many do not know how to do it. That is why here we will show you the easiest way to modify the color of WhatsApp Plus in a simple way.

HOW TO CHANGE THE COLOR OF WHATSAPP PLUS

It should be specified that in order to obtain WhatsApp Plus It is necessary to download the APK on your Android device, although that may cause you to be permanently banned in the future. That will depend on each user:

To be able to change the color of WhatsApp Plus, the first thing to do is enter the application.

Once you have the latest version, go to the Settings of the app.

In WhatsApp Plus Settings, click where it says DYV Theme.

Once this is done, various options will appear so that you can modify the color of each of the elements of the application.

In this way you will be able to access the options to be able to change the WhatsApp Plus color. (Photo: MAG)