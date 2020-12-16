Social NetworksFacebookTech NewsWhatsApp

WhatsApp Plus and the trick to reply to a message without being “online”

By Brian Adam
0
0
Ae4ufw4sm5cuzo6dsg6epliyj4.jpg
Ae4ufw4sm5cuzo6dsg6epliyj4.jpg

Must Read

Apps

Amazon Luna game streaming now available on the first Android, first in the United States

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon is ready to compete with Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now and Microsoft Game Pass: its video game subscription service begins its...
Read more
Apple

Third-generation AirPods with design similar to AirPods Pro …

Brian Adam - 0
According to a new report from the medium TheElec, the third-generation AirPods will cost around $ 200. It is rumored that they will...
Read more
Apps

Facebook will allow celebrities to pay for receiving a live greeting

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook is developing a new tool that allow you to pay celebrities and content creators for a chance to interact with them on a...
Read more
Facebook

WhatsApp Plus and the trick to reply to a message without being “online”

Brian Adam - 0
The Christmas and New Year holidays are approaching and many like to wear WhatsApp to send greetings to someone or simply congratulate. ...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The Christmas and New Year holidays are approaching and many like to wear WhatsApp to send greetings to someone or simply congratulate. But there is a trick so that your friends will never see you “online” again. Did you know? Well, today we will show you how.

Although many tend to disconnect from the internet or their wifi to be able to send a message without being in WhatsApp, the Plus application offers you a detail that the main app does not have.

How to do it? WhatsApp Plus, an alternative to Facebook chat that is causing more followers, you have the option to reply and send messages without appearing “online” in a simple way and with the push of a button. This way, your last connection time will not change either.

It should be noted that if you want to have WhatsApp Plus On your cell phone, as it is not official, it could generate a future ban on your account in case you want to use the original. That will depend on each of the users who have an Android smartphone.

HOW TO ANSWER YOUR WHATSAPP MESSAGES WITHOUT APPEARING “ONLINE”

This way your friends will never see you online on WhatsApp again. (Photo: Malavida)
This way your friends will never see you online on WhatsApp again. (Photo: Malavida)

It should be noted that you must restart the WhatsApp Plus application again for the changes to take effect. From that moment, when you talk to any contact or if they watch our chat, they will no longer be able to see if we are online or not.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Amazon Luna game streaming now available on the first Android, first in the United States

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon is ready to compete with Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now and Microsoft Game Pass: its video game subscription service begins its...
Read more
Apple

Third-generation AirPods with design similar to AirPods Pro …

Brian Adam - 0
According to a new report from the medium TheElec, the third-generation AirPods will cost around $ 200. It is rumored that they will...
Read more
Apps

Facebook will allow celebrities to pay for receiving a live greeting

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook is developing a new tool that allow you to pay celebrities and content creators for a chance to interact with them on a...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©