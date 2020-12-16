WhatsApp Plus and the trick to reply to a message without being “online”

- Advertisement -

The Christmas and New Year holidays are approaching and many like to wear WhatsApp to send greetings to someone or simply congratulate. But there is a trick so that your friends will never see you “online” again. Did you know? Well, today we will show you how.

Although many tend to disconnect from the internet or their wifi to be able to send a message without being in WhatsApp , the Plus application offers you a detail that the main app does not have.

How to do it? WhatsApp Plus , an alternative to Facebook chat that is causing more followers, you have the option to reply and send messages without appearing “online” in a simple way and with the push of a button. This way, your last connection time will not change either.

It should be noted that if you want to have WhatsApp Plus On your cell phone, as it is not official, it could generate a future ban on your account in case you want to use the original. That will depend on each of the users who have an Android smartphone.

HOW TO ANSWER YOUR WHATSAPP MESSAGES WITHOUT APPEARING “ONLINE”

This way your friends will never see you online on WhatsApp again. (Photo: Malavida)

It should be noted that you must restart the WhatsApp Plus application again for the changes to take effect. From that moment, when you talk to any contact or if they watch our chat, they will no longer be able to see if we are online or not.