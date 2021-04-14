web
WhatsApp Plus: how to backup your conversations

2emyxg4m4jeexbrr4ksflsqtve.jpg
2emyxg4m4jeexbrr4ksflsqtve.jpg

Do you use WhatsApp Plus to be able to talk to your friends? In it you can not only obtain exclusive functions such as being able to edit your sent texts, change the color of the entire platform, but also to be able to hide that you are “online”.

Currently WhatsApp Plus It has been updated to version 15.40, which brings new features such as synchronization with Telegram and the function to hide the headers of “Status”, “Calls” and “Chats”.

Are you worried that your conversations will be banned in the future? It is not known exactly when this may happen, but what we do tell you is to be vigilant as one of these days your chats may suddenly disappear.

So here we will teach you how to be able to make a backup to avoid suddenly losing all your conversations from WhatsApp Plus.

HOW TO BACK UP IN WHATSAPP PLUS

To back up to WhatsApp Plus no need to download another third party app. Best of all, you can choose different clouds to do it:

  • The first thing you should do is enter WhatsApp Plus.
  • Once inside, go to Settings.
In this way you can save all your conversations on WhatsApp Plus and not lose any. (Photo: MAG)
In this way you can save all your conversations on WhatsApp Plus and not lose any. (Photo: MAG)
  • There he enters Chats.
  • At that moment you should look for the backup option.
  • Now simply uninstall WhatsApp Plus and install WhatsApp from its official channels.
  • Later, pull your backup and voila, you will have your chats ready again.
