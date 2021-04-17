WhatsApp Plus: how to change the background of calls in the app

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Are you one of those who like to personalize WhatsApp every time? However, several functions are missing that, in general, are requested by users, such as the possibility of changing the color of the platform or activating the tool to see the statuses without your friends knowing.

That is why some have made the radical decision to download WhatsApp Plus , an APK that works in the same way as the original, only this one has details that will surprise you.

Although it is dangerous to download the program, since your conversations are not totally safe and third parties can read it, it will depend on each user if they want to have it or not.

In it you can also modify the background of calls and video calls, so that they look more creative. How do you do it? Here we will leave you the complete tutorial of WhatsApp Plus .

HOW TO CHANGE THE CALL BACKGROUND IN WHATSAPP PLUS

The first thing you should do is download WhatsApp Plus from a trustworthy page of your choice. Once you have the APK installed, do the following:

Open WhatsApp Plus on your mobile device.

After that, go to the app settings by pressing the three dots in the upper corner.

Later there click on WhatsApp Plus Settings.

In this way you can change the background of your WhatsApp Plus calls. (Photo: MAG)