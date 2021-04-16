WhatsApp Plus: how to see the status of the app without your friend knowing

- Advertisement -

Do you want to be in ninja mode in WhatsApp ? At present it is adding a diversity of functions such as the possibility of making calls and video calls from its web platform, but there are more things.

Tools will also be arriving such as destroying messages that are not read after 24 hours or also changing the color of the application icons. WhatsApp .

However, while that is not yet released, thousands of users use as an alternative WhatsApp Plus , an APK that allows you to do much more than the original app does not.

One of them is to be able to visualize the states of WhatsApp without your friends knowing. Did you know? Well, here we will explain this simple trick that many will like.

HOW TO VIEW WHATSAPP STATUSES WITHOUT YOUR FRIENDS KNOWING

It should be noted that to use this trick it is necessary to have WhatsApp Plus . This can be downloaded from alternate pages to Google Play, although you should always pay attention to the URL.

The first thing you should do is download the WhatsApp Plus APK.

Once you have it on your mobile device, you must go to its Settings.

Press the three dots in the upper corner and there you will see this option.

Once inside, scroll where it says Privacy and Security.

In this way you can activate the function so that your friends do not know that you see their status in WhatsApp Plus. (Photo: MAG)

At that moment you must enable the tab that says “See the States”.

Once the check is pressed, none of your friends will find out that you view their status.

You even have the option to download them too.

It should be noted that WhatsApp Plus is an alternative app to the original WhatsApp and you may be banned in the future since it is not official. It will depend on the user if they want to have it.