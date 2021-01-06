Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp Plus presents Heymods and we tell you everything it offers to users

By Brian Adam
There are who WhatsApp It is too small for them, so they dare to explore the APK market. This is how thousands have found WhatsApp Plus, an unofficial application that has more functions. The news now is that they added an alternative called Heymods. We tell you what it is about.

Heymods is a section of WhatsApp Plus in which you will find available functions that are not yet in the original app. There you can find things the interface color change and make several devices use the same account at the same time.

WhatsApp Plus features
WhatsApp Plus features

To this is added a considerable number of animated stickers and customization options in video calls from WhatsApp Plus. The good thing is that mods can be used at the same time as the original application. So much dynamism makes users feel attracted to the APK.

Now, not everything is rosy. There is a possibility that WhatsApp suspend your account for a few days when you realize that you use an APK from your messaging system. It is always recommended to use the official WhatsApp app, but there are things that we are missing in the wide world of APK that are well worth taking a look.

WHATSAPP | Text Formats

WhatsApp offers a solution without the need to resort to third-party applications. There are five different fonts to customize the typography and thus make your texts read more easily: bold, italic, bold italic, strikethrough and monospaced.

