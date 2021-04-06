WhatsApp prepares a new function for the relief of those who want to leave iOS

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp keep working so that users have a better experience when changing phones, especially if you have an Apple iOS and, due to life circumstances, you have to switch to Android. The process of moving chats from one operating system to another was tedious and required a computer. Luckily, the developers are already working to put an end to this cumbersome process.

The WABetaInfo portal, dedicated to filtering future changes in WhatsApp, reported that the application is working on a function that will allow to move the chats from iOS to Android. It is speculated that it is also in the opposite direction, that is, from Android to Apple mobiles.

The technical change of WhatsApp, in addition to supplying a better experience for users, it is a clue that the application is working on a multi-device support, that is, leaving behind the differences of each system so that users can communicate without problems.

Capture the transfer of chats between devices

In addition, the multi-device support of WhatsApp makes all chats available on all devices linked to the account. It is not known precisely how the system will make this possible, since WhatsApp stores the conversations in the memory of the mobile and makes a backup copy in Google Drive or iCloud.

Maybe WhatsApp bet on using the same Telegram system, which uploads content to the cloud and offers access to chats from any mobile device, except for secret messages, which remain on the phone for greater security.

The development of multi-device support “takes a long time because it will totally change the experience with WhatsApp“And” many things have been rewritten so that [la app] be compatible with multiple devices, ”WABetaInfo reported.

There is no official date for the release of this new feature in the standard version of WhatsApp. We will have to wait and be attentive to the next patches.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.