Whatsapp Prepares A New Storage Manager On Your Mobile

WhatsApp is one of those applications that, with each passing month, grows in megabytes and gigabytes, eating more and more storage space on our device. And it is very normal to find backups that occupy two, three, four and more gigs, but that we can hardly modify since there is no moderately usable manager in the application of those files that we store.

Until now, the Facebook people have decided to do something that many users were already asking for, such as the possibility of know, quickly and at a glance, how much the WhatsApp backup occupies in our terminal: global size, chats, photos, videos, audio notes, etc. In the style of what other applications like Netflix offer, for example, which marks both the space it occupies and the free space; or Google Photos, which also has data on the amount of gigabytes you are spending on files stored temporarily.

Radical change in storage use

Right now that section of WhatsApp is limited to ordering the chats that store more content from more to less heavy, But if we want to clean something, we will not have tools at hand to free up space, removing the contents that occupy the most. With the menu that they prepare and that has just been spotted in beta 2.20.201.9, finally there are ways to catalog and delete those files that we no longer use.

New storage management menu in WhatsApp. WABetaInfo

The first thing that jumps out is that bar that tells us how much space WhatsApp occupies within the mobile storage, with a much more modern and wearable look. So much so that immediately afterwards, the specific functions begin to be seen to eliminate all those contents that are especially heavy. This is the case of forwarded files, which always generate duplicates in several chats, and which we can delete all at once to free up space.

Another interesting detail is that WhatsApp will show us the largest files without taking into account which chat they belong to, that is, unlike the system that the application has right now, it is possible to delete only those that eat up more space, leaving the others intact without having to delete all the attachments that we have saved in the chats. It is a system that makes more sense and utility than the one we have been enjoying until now.

As usual, These are news contained in some beta versions that WhatsApp launches periodically, so we will have to wait for it to be implemented in a general way. Of course, when we have this space manager on our mobile, eliminating unnecessary content is going to be a real wonder. Don’t you think?