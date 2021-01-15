Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp prepares the “read later” function

WhatsApp, immersed these days in the controversy over the change in its conditions of use, which everyone who wants to continue using the messaging app must accept before February 8, continues to carry out tests to launch new features despite the exodus of some users to other alternative apps such as Telegram or Signal.

The option replaces the WhatsApp “Archived Chats” folder

One of the most innovative that is already in the testing phase is the one that will allow “Read Later” the messages we receive. As published WABetaInfo, is now available in version 2.21.2.2 of the WhatsApp beta for Android in English.

This means that not everyone can use it, but only those who have the latest trial version of the app. WhatsApp has not officially confirmed its launch or given a date for it, but the fact that the function is in the latest version of the beta gives an idea that it may occur in the coming weeks.

Read later WhatsApp

How does the “Read Later” option work? What it actually does is replace the WhatsApp chats archive section and add some new elements. When you click on “Read Later”, that chat is sent to a different folder, outside of the general list of recent chats, and notifications for it are disabled. Thus, if that person – or group of people – continues to send messages, no alerts will be received.

If there will be an option in the WhatsApp configuration that will allow you to choose that, when a new message is received in the “Read Later” option, that chat will automatically return to the list of recent chats. It will be like a way of warning that you are missing that active conversation. Anyway, if you don’t want to activate it, the chat will remain in the “Read Later” folder until you want to go to it and read its content, and move it -or not- to the general list of chats.

The members of that chat that we leave to “read later” do not receive any notification that they have been “silenced” until later. At the moment, as we say, this functionality has not been officially launched by WhatsApp and it is unknown when it will.

