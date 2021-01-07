WhatsApp privacy policy update, now they share data …

- Advertisement -

The new one WhatsApp privacy policy update in the candlestick. This policy allows you to share a significant amount of data with users with Facebook.

All the WhatsApp users have received a notice when you start the application in which you are informed about the new terms of your privacy policy. The famous messaging application has received numerous criticisms after asking its more than 2 billion users to accept the new conditions of use. These new conditions give you the freedom to share meaningful data with FaceBook.

Users who do not accept these new privacy terms will see how they will stop accessing their accounts as of February 8. On Twitter, many users have posted numerous tweets alarmed at having given their consent without having read the details of the changes.

After reading this new policy, FaceBook establishes that the shared data is used to “understand how the company’s services are used”, to “improve services”, “make suggestions for users”, “personalize functions and content” and “ show relevant offers and advertisements on the Facebook social network ”.

The updated terms help WhatsApp, or rather Facebook, to have personal data, for example the phone number. According to the company, the goal is to provide a more consistent experience for users across all services. While the changes help Facebook achieve broader goals, the high level of data sharing that WhatsApp users will now be subject to can lead to privacy concerns.

Last month, WhatsApp publicly protested Apple’s requirement that developers submit information about the data they collect from users for privacy labels on the App Store, saying it could give its messaging app a competitive disadvantage. Undoubtedly one more problem for this “controversial and used messaging App”.