WhatsApp published new stickers so you can download them

Nothing like stickers to color our conversations in WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging service on mobiles. Let’s see what the new package is about and how you can go about downloading it smoothly on your smartphone.

The new pack of stickers available to users of WhatsApp is named Laugh It Off!, and it is made up of several faces laughing in different ways. There are also varied elements such as fruits and flowers, which also have the fun gesture.

We recommend you download the stickers from WhatsApp via this direct link https://wa.me/stickerpack/LaughItOff. The pack only has a weight of 2.9 MB and was designed by Pablo Delcielo.

New stickers on WhatsApp

WHATSAPP | How to download sticker

Keep in mind that you can also download stickers in WhatsApp through the store. What you have to do is go to any conversation and click on the smiley face icon (located in the text box). The system will open three options: emojis, GIF and sticker, so go to the latter and click on the plus symbol (+) to start downloading the packages you like.

In case you do not want the entire sticker pack, the WhatsApp system allows you to download only one if you keep your finger pressing on the sticker.

Another option is to save the stickers that another person sends you in a conversation, be it an individual chat or a group. In this case, the procedure consists of holding down the finger on the sticker that you want to save from the conversation itself where it was sent to you and clicking on “Add to Favorites”.

In addition to Laugh It Off !, There are other novelties in the WhatsApp store such as Share Asian Love, Mama Love, Betakkuma 2 and other novelties. Do not miss the opportunity, because there is something for everyone.

