WhatsApp published the list of mobiles that will not have access in 2021

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Every year more phones will not have access to WhatsApp. 2021 is not the exception, so the application released a list of smartphones that, for technical and update reasons, will not be able to access the instant messaging service.

In an update to the “Frequently Asked Questions” section, WhatsApp He communicated which will be the compatible computers and operating systems that will no longer have access, because they will not receive any more patches.

Android mobiles will require a version higher than 4.0.3 to continue using WhatsApp. IPhone mobiles, meanwhile, will have access to the application from iOS 9 upwards.

“There is no way to transfer chat history between different platforms. However, we offer you the option to export the chat history to send it by email as an attachment “, they point out on the official website of WhatsApp.

About Apple iPhones, WhatsApp specify the following: “We do not explicitly restrict the use of jailbroken or unlocked devices. However, due to changes in device functionality caused by these modifications, we cannot offer support if the iPhone has a modified version of the operating system. “.

Following this line, the mobiles that will stop working for WhatsApp are iPhone 4s, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr and Samsung Galaxy S2.

WHATSAPP | Read deleted messages

To be able to know what the messages deleted by your friends were saying in WhatsApp Plus , you need to perform these steps: