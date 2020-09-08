WhatsApp recovers an old function that it had abandoned, do you know which one?

The WhatsApp beta is an endless source of surprises that tell us, on many occasions, that those roadmaps that we all imagine large companies have in their head to develop a product do not really exist. And as a button shows: the “vacation mode” that was seen a few months ago and suddenly disappeared, has just reappeared In the latest published version, the 2.19.101.

As its name indicates, this “vacation mode” is what will allow you to configure WhatsApp so that for a series of days it does not bother you with notifications or anything like that, taking advantage of those days off that you have taken at work. In this way, the app stops becoming a focus of messages that keep us restless and connected, remotely, to the day to day of the office.

Mute and stop receiving messages

This “vacation mode” of WhatsApp should not be confused with the one that email managers have and that make it easy for us to configure a standard message that will be automatically sent to all contacts who write to us while we are out of the office. Here no communications to other people, but a general silencing of most notifications that the app generates daily on our phone.

Holiday mode notification options. WABetaInfo

For this reason, the main function that we can control in the “vacation mode” is the notification of new messages, which we can disable so that we do not find out that they have written to us through indicator balloons or sounds. These communications will go directly to the chat and there they will be among those that WhatsApp classifies as archived.

Archived chats first. WABetaInfo

Precisely, the second function that we can configure is that of automatically hide all those chats that have no recent activity during the last six months. By default, the app will send these conversations to the archive folder which, by the way, it will place at the top, and in full view, as you can see in the screenshot that you have just above. Remember that right now those archived chats are not visible and we must go to find them in a specific area of ​​the application, different on iOS and Android.

As we told you at the beginning, It is surprising that WhatsApp has resumed the project in this “vacation mode” when it had been dismissed long ago, so the news that, hopefully, will be published in the coming months is piling up. Remember that we have a great revolution pending, that of being able to use the messaging app on several devices at the same time.