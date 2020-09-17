Whatsapp Releases Update With Animated Stickers

The Facebook messaging application has many tools to express yourself in the best way through its chat. So much so that we can not only express ourselves through text messages, images or videos, but we also include more striking content, as emojis or animated GIFs.

Although one of the most popular content in messaging applications is undoubtedly the animated stickers or stickers. With them we can tell more things with a more relaxed and happy expression. Animated stickers with characters have reached the beta version of the messaging application.

WhatsApp animated stickers are here

The beta version of the Facebook application has been updated to 2.20.198.12. This version now releases new animated stickers, which users can download now.

They also premiere with a popular character in Asia, Betakkuma, a white bear comes with 25 new animated stickers to the messaging application. Logically, they can only be used by users of the beta version of WhatsApp, but it seems that other users without the beta are accessing them.

Steps to follow to have animated Stickers

Unlike other functions that we know about in beta but are hidden, these tags are fully usable and can be sent to any user. In principle, they have reached the beta version, but we see that other users who have not yet used the function also have new tags. In any case, we must do the following:

WhatsApp Sticker animated SmartLife

Click on the emoji icon on the WhatsApp keyboard

Select the sticker icon at the bottom right of the screen

Now, click on the “+” button at the top right of the keyboard

You will see first those of Betakkuma, which WhatsApp has set by default

Click the download arrow icon

In WhatsApp Web it is also already available

The new animated stickers can also be found in the web version of the messaging application. To get them, you must first add them to your phone in the same way we explained. In this way, the new sticker will be sent in a usable way, like any other method, shown in the list of available stickers. In this way, you can enrich your stickers in ambas versions of the messaging app.