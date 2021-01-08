WhatsApp renews the “WhatsApp Web” screen in its app as a preview of multi-device support

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp is on the lips of all these for the privacy notice that must be accepted before February 8, although other important changes are on the way for the application, such as support for multiple devices at the same time and independently.

This support seems to be just around the corner, and it can be tested first as a beta from the WhatsApp Web section, where the open sessions are seen. As a preview, the WhatsApp beta launches a redesign of the linked devices view.

They are not sessions, they are devices

If you use the beta of WhatsApp on Android, the next time you enter the WhatsApp Web section you will notice that the window has changed a lot. Not only has a flat design something more current with today’s trends, but there are some changes in the chosen words.

To begin with, while in the previous version, WhatsApp spoke of “computers with open sessions”, in the new version we speak of “devices”, more in line with the change that is to come: the possibility of using WhatsApp at the same time on several devices, without having to keep the mobile connected.

The new design (left) and the old one (right)

It is mainly an aesthetic change and it applies to all elements of the interface of that window, including when you tap on a session to close it, which displays a larger dialog box.

However, there is a security change that is quite welcome. Before pairing a new device, you must verify your identity using the fingerprint sensor -or other available measure- something that did not happen before.

This change is important, because of all the ways there is to spy on WhatsApp, someone takes your mobile in an oversight and log in to WhatsApp Web on a mobile without you knowing It is one of the most dangerous and feasible, and it is much more difficult now.

At the moment, this is the only novelty in WhatsApp, and that is that the multi-device support will have to wait. At the rate of related news that are coming to WhatsApp, you may not be missing too much.

Via | WaBetaInfo