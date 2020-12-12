WhatsApp retouches the interface of its chats with a subtle design change

We already know what WhatsApp is like when it comes to making certain changes in issues that have been in sight for years and unchanged. This is the case of chats and all the elements that make them up, although, in recent times, these modifications and updates have become more regular because of that dark mode that transforms the usual tones into radically different ones.

And of all the versions, WhatsApp Web is, surely and for a long time, one of the best ways we have to use an app anywhere which, within a computer, further improves its usefulness. Not in vain can it help us to work as a team with our colleagues and, incidentally, share files, documents and content of all kinds to continue operating in these times of teleworking.

Subtle changes in chats

The fact is that, as WABetaInfo colleagues have revealed, WhatsApp for iOS, Android and Web prepare changes in its interface That chatting at all hours will make something more enjoyable. As you can see from the screenshot you have just below, the company is taking care to change the tone of some of their balloons where we write our messages, which they want to dye a dark green something more cheerful than the current black that we carry in our smartphones.

New design in WhatsApp chats. WABetaInfo

It is not that we are facing a total revolution, but of a modification that will make WhatsApp less dark that already works without problems within any dark mode. This decision will not end with the current tone that you have on your devices, but will complement the offer of alternatives available when we personalize a chat, so we can activate it or not depending on our tastes.

Remember that just a few days ago, WhatsApp introduced the ability to choose different wallpapers for each chat and group, so it is easier to identify just by accessing one of them which contact belongs to. In the same way, we are still waiting for that multiplatform operation that will allow us to keep the same account on several mobiles, computers, tablets, or whatever they allow. The beta version in which these changes have been seen is the 2.20.80.22 and very possibly soon we will have them available in a release within the App Store or the Google Play Store.