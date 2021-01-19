WhatsApp returns to preview the YouTube videos that arrive in your chats

- Advertisement -

These are changes that are practically imperceptible but that occur without prior notice and many times we do not even realize it. And is that Thanks to the PiP (picture in picture) functions of iOS and Android it is possible to enjoy video content while browsing online, or we chat within WhatsApp, although in recent weeks we had lost that possibility.

As you will remember, just a month ago, on December 15, we realized that WhatsApp had deactivated the preview of YouTube videos in such a way that, when pasting a link in one of the chats, neither a preview of that content was generated, nor the possibility of reproducing it without leaving the messaging app, so we had to go to the Mountain View platform.

WhatsApp recovers that visualization

Now, in the same way that he left without warning, he has returned with equal secrecy, without an explanation or memory that we have that function available again. Further, It has done it in a synchronized way on both iOS and Android, where it will be possible to re-contemplate those videos that they send us without losing detail of the conversation we are in.

WhatsApp re-previews YouTube videos.

That return has some interesting details such as that it is not the same on iPhone or Android. In the case of Apple devices, this preview affects all the videos we send and receive, that we can place without problems above the chats. However, in the case of Google’s OS, we have encountered strange situations that, likewise, WhatsApp is correcting at this time.

And is that unlike what happens in the iOS app, On Android, only the videos we send are displayed with the option to play in PiP mode but not in those who send us. This has happened to us specifically in a Samsung Galaxy device and in another Realme (in a Sony Xperia it has worked for us) so, as we say, surely WhatsApp is giving the last touches before giving up that functionality completely.

Be that as it may, it seems that WhatsApp will not lose this function that has saved us many comings and goings through the OS of our smartphone when someone sends us a YouTube link and, luckily, it is ruled out that there may be some kind of disguised tension between Facebook and Google.