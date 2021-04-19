WhatsApp Rosa, a hoax that can leave you without access to your account and cell phone

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Be careful what you download on your smartphone. WhatsApp It is one of the most useful and downloaded applications on the market, so there is always a risk of scam or data theft by hackers. This is how we have now come to warn of the “Pink WhatsApp”, a trap for the unwary to hand over their private information without the greatest effort.

WhatsApp Pink or WhatsApp in Pink It is a new deception that has become a trend in specialized forums and groups dedicated to the instant messaging service. The deception consists of a link that reaches the victim to invite him to download a program that will allow them to change the logo from green to pink, in addition to adding new functions.

Beware of downloading the pink version of WhatsApp

When clicked, victims completely lose access to their accounts or mobile, as warned by cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, as it is malware that is automatically downloaded to the device in the form of an APK.

WHATSAPP | Pronouncement

WhatsApp It did not take long to pronounce itself to warn its users about this danger. The simplest recommendation is to never download strange content and unofficial third-party applications.

“Anyone can receive an unusual, atypical or suspicious message on any service, even by email, and whenever it happens we strongly encourage people to use caution before responding or engaging. On WhatsApp in particular, we also recommend that users use the tools we provide within the application to send us a report, report or block a contact “said a spokesman for WhatsApp.

Keep in mind that this is not the first time that a kind of “promotion” or invitation to download a special version of WhatsApp has appeared. The same happened in 2015 with WhatsApp Blue.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.