WhatsApp sends a strange message to everyone: know what it is about

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Has it come to you? Not sure whether to accept? WhatsApp is already in the version 2.20.207.70, the same one that not only brings new wallpapers for your conversations, in addition to continuing to improve its communication system so that it does not fall at Christmas, but, when you open the app, you get a strange message. “New conditions and security policy”. What is it about?

As reported WABeta Info a few days ago, these new rules of WhatsApp Not only will it make many end up accepting without reading, but, in case of the obvious, you will be left without using the application from February.

If you clicked “Accept”, from that moment on, companies will be able to use the services hosted on Facebook to store and manage your chats.

On the other hand it explains that “They have partnered with Facebook to offer integrations into the products of Facebook companies”.

These are the new WhatsApp policies that have reached the whole world. (Photo: WhatsApp)
If one clicks on more information, WhatsApp He will inform us about the various changes he will make to the app from February. Here we share them:

